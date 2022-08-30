MediaKind Expands Live Video Cloud Processing Capabilities

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has announced a number of new technology advances in its portfolio of edge products that enable live events to be captured and transmitted reliably to the cloud and distributed securely from the cloud to regional networks.

These advances include: adding support of Zixi technologies alongside SRT on its modular CE1 and RX1 edge platforms; next-generation security and monitoring for MediaKind’s Director solution; increased link resiliency; superior IP discovery and control; and user experience advancements.

The edge portfolio combines all the decoding, encoding, transcoding, content replacement, content protection, and reliable IP transport technology developed by MediaKind, enabling the expansion of cloud-based linear workflows, the company said.

“Some of the world's biggest brands have been requesting Zixi integrated into MediaKind’s CE1 and RX1 offerings,” said John Wastcoat, senior vice president alliances, and marketing, Zixi. “We are thrilled to partner with MediaKind and deliver best-in-class solutions to the market, allowing our mutual customers to seamlessly leverage proven architectures with market-tested technology.”

“By adding support of Zixi technologies to our pre-existing SRT and FEC options, we are enhancing the flexibility, security, and resilience of our CE1, RX1, and CE Mini products at a time when media companies increasingly need integration options for their video workflows,” added Boris Felts, chief product officer, MediaKind. “Advancing the MediaKind edge portfolio means our customers continue to receive access to industry-leading, resilient, cloud-ready, and highly secure live end-to-end workflow capabilities that tackle the most demanding live event coverage, now and in the future.”

MediaKind’s edge portfolio architecture combines an efficient cloud-native design, leveraging software containers and micro-services to expand its capabilities seamlessly, with a platform supporting hardware acceleration and broadcast video interfaces, the company said.

This combination enables live video delivery within the most demanding live contribution and distribution environments. Thanks to this architecture, Zixi-protected congestion and network-aware protocols further expand the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) and Forward Error Correction (FEC) options available on MK CE1 and MK RX1. The integration offers MediaKind customers greater flexibility and interoperability with cloud contribution and linear programming systems.

Additional edge portfolio development include:

MK RX1 (receiver and media gateway) – now includes the latest evolution of MediaKind’s Director capability, enhancing security with 128-bit rotating keys, and maintaining the technology’s traditional key values, including over-the-air control and lifecycle management. RX1 also receives dual redundant transport streams for hitless switching with SMPTE 2022-7, enabling it to perform continuous, seamless decodes when upstream feeds lose integrity.

MK CE1 (media contribution encoder) – an improved user interface and update of the CE1’s SMPTE ST 2110 capabilities aligning with Networked Media Open Specifications (NMOS) discovery and control. It also now offers a greater variety of workflows with the support of ASI input alongside IP input for remux use cases and the ability to interface with cloud platforms through its Real Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP).

In addition the company has launched the latest addition to the portfolio family, the MK CE Mini.

A high-performance, single-channel contribution encoder. CE Mini addresses the demands of live content contribution at temporary live events, such as college campus transmissions and ‘pop-up’ sports broadcasts, offering cost-efficient, low-power encoding in a portable, compact form unit.