MEDIAGENIX Plans U.S. Expansion with Deal for a Media Program Management Solution

MEDIAGENIX has announced that it has acquired a media program management solution that is widely used by broadcast networks and cable companies across the U.S. from an undisclosed company.

The deal provides MEDIAGENIX with 55 new customers and 11 employees from a company that MEDIAGENIX describes only as “its strategic partner.”

As part of the transaction, MEDIAGENIX also announced that it is expanding its presence in the U.S. with the establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Miami, FL and opening a new office in Denver, CO. Both offices will manage client relations and support for its growing roster of customers across North America and Latin America.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

While MEDIAGENIX declined to reveal the name of the seller, it said that the newly acquired technology was created by MEDIAGENIX and introduced into the U.S. market nearly two decades ago via its strategic partner, offering the broadcast TV marketplace a way to manage content across channels and platforms, from production and acquisition through rights, scheduling, and transmission.

Although it has been the cable and TV industry’s media program management solution of record, it lacked automation. MEDIAGENIX plans to expand U.S. operations while providing its newly acquired customers with direct access to automation for optimizing content and scheduling strategies while automating free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (VOD) implementations.

“With this strategic acquisition and market expansion, MEDIAGENIX plans to fill the growing void in the US broadcast industry: true automation,” said Emmanuel Müller, managing director of Americas at MEDIAGENIX. “The acquisition of this reference technology anchors our position as a leading provider of content strategy and scheduling solutions worldwide, allowing us to directly engage with broadcast and cable networks looking to expand and monetize offerings in FAST and VOD. This is another step in our global product evolution as we continue to roll out streaming content and advertising management solutions in local markets around the world.”

MEDIAGENIX’s focus is on accelerating streaming advertising business models by optimizing content strategy, content value management, and content scheduling.

With decades of experience in content-centric solutions, MEDIAGENIX provides SaaS-based solutions to media companies that include AMC Networks, TelevisaUnivision, and A&E Networks. In response to demand from broadcasters and advertisers, the company plans to market its automated VOD and FAST advertising solutions to address market needs across North America.

The company also reported that it plans to invest considerable resources to further growth and innovation in FAST and VOD content strategy, planning, and engagement for cable and broadcast TV companies.

MEDIAGENIX will be at NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas, April 14-17, at booth W2066 in the West Hall. For more information about MEDIAGENIX, contact americas@mediagenix.tv.