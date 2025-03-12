Mediagenix Appoints Wael Yasin as Sales Director Central Europe

BRUSSELS—Mediagenix has announced that Wael Yasin has joined the company as sales director Central Europe.

“Mediagenix is expanding its team with top industry experts, reinforcing our commitment to delivering content-centric, cloud based workflows to improve business outcomes from optimizing content creation, commissioning and acquisition through to audience experience,” said Francoise Semin, chief commercial officer, Mediagenix. “With Wael’s extensive experience, our customers gain actionable insights into the true potential of Mediagenix’s cloud-based workflows.”

With more than 18 years of experience in media and entertainment, Wael brings a proven track record of solving real-world challenges that enable customers to achieve new levels of efficiency and profitability, the company said.

Wael will focus on Mediagenix customers’ and prospects’ success across all countries in Central Europe. He will bring a fresh perspective on business strategies, building long-term partnerships with media organizations, including broadcasters, VOD/OTT platforms, telcos, studios and distribution groups. Wael’s experience will help clients optimize their media supply chain operations and unlock new revenue opportunities using Mediagenix’s modular SaaS solutions.

Previously, Wael held a key role at Qvest as enterprise account manager, where he worked across the media value chain, supporting clients in adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance their workflows. His experience and hands-on approach will reinforce Mediagenix’s commitment to delivering tailored, innovative solutions for the modern media industry.

“I am eager to collaborate with our talented team and contribute to our continued success in the evolving broadcast and OTT landscape,” said Wael. “With rapid industry transformation, I look forward to helping clients streamline workflows, maximize content impact, and stay ahead in a competitive landscape. Mediagenix’s visionary approach to content lifecycle management and its cutting-edge technology provide a unique opportunity to drive real impact.”

Mediagenix will be showing its solutions at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas at booth W4023 April 5-9, 2025.

