Media General Names Tony Optican Head of Programming

LOS ANGELES – Connected-screen media company Media General looks to expand its original content across all platforms. To do so, the company has appointed Tony Optican to the newly created position of head of programming.

Tony Optican

Optican, a senior television development and programming executive, will be responsible for building Media General’s content strategy, while also continuing to grow current program offerings. One such current show is BiteSizeTV’s “Hollywood Today Live,” an entertainment variety show that will air in two-thirds of Media General markets, as well as Fox TV’s New York, Los Angeles and Chicago markets, starting Sept. 14.

Optican’s previous positions include positions at MGM Worldwide Television Group; vice president, current programming for Fox Broadcasting Company; senior vice president, original programming at SYFY Channel; and senior vice president, head of scripted programming for Freemantle North America. He also formed his own media consultancy and production company focused on content creation across TV, digital and OTT platforms.

Based in Los Angeles, Optican will report to Deb McDermott, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Media General.