Media General Names Annual Television Station Journalism Award Recipients

RICHMOND, VA. --Media General has named its D. Tennant Bryan journalism award winners, recognizing outstanding reporting at the company’s television stations during the 2012 calendar year. The awards, which are named for Media General’s founder, have been presented annually since 2001. Two-thirds of Media General’s 18 stations are ranked No. 1 or 2 in their market. Approximately the same number of stations rank No. 1 or 2 for the key news dayparts: morning, 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and late news.



The 2012 D. Tennant Bryan Awards were awarded to the following journalists and TV stations:



Investigative Reporting

WNCN, Raleigh, N.C. - Charlotte Huffman and David Hattman for “Poison in the Water in Wake Forest,” an investigation that exposed contaminated water in a Wake Forest, N.C., community.



WJHL, Johnson City, Tenn. - Nate Morabito and Phillip Murrell for “Bad Bob’s BBQ,” an investigation that proved employees of a local restaurant were owed back wages.



General News Reporting

WFLA, Tampa, Fla. - Mark Douglas and Todd Davis for “Bullied to Death,” a series of reports that uncovered a groundswell of concern about bullying in one school district, and possible violations of Florida’s anti-bully law.



WJHL - Nate Morabito and Phillip Murrell for “Baby Born on the Side of the Road,” a story about a local couple who couldn’t make it to the hospital before their daughter was born.



Feature News Reporting

WCMH, Columbus, Ohio - Mike Bowersock and Seth Distelzweig for “Phantom of Route 40,” the story of a 60-year-old local, unsolved mystery.



WSAV, Savannah, Ga. - Holly Bounds and Art Ottimo for “Lloyd Harrell: Hero,” a bittersweet story about a local World War II veteran who journeys to Washington, D.C., with other veterans to see the memorials to their efforts.



Spot News Reporting

WJAR, Providence, R.I. - News Staff for “Hurricane Sandy,” the multi-day, wall-to-wall coverage the station provided its viewers before, during and after Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeastern U.S.



WJHL – News Staff for “Washington County School Bus Accident,” the station’s coverage of a school bus accident that injured several children.



Photojournalism

WSLS, Roanoke, Va. - Greg Moore for “Jeter Farm Fall Fun,” a look at a local fall festival and how the featured farm is helping to educate children.



WSAV - Jim Jensen for “Police Memorial,” featuring moving images from the 2012 Police Memorial ceremony in Savannah.



Multimedia Journalism

WJAR – News Staff for “Hurricane Sandy - Dan at the Big Board,” showcasing the ways WJAR informed viewers, even those without power, during Hurricane Sandy’s landfall and aftermath.



WNCT, Greenville, N.C. - News Staff for “The Bully Project,” a social media effort to combat bullying through information.



All of the winning stories are available for viewing via YouTube.



