McSlarrow Plans NCTA Exit

WASHINGTON: Kyle McSlarrow is leaving the building. The president and CEO of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association recently announced plans to resign from his position.



“Serving at NCTA has been a great honor, a wonderful learning experience, and personally and professionally rewarding,” he said in a formal statement. “I have been proud to represent the cable industry, which I now regard as my home. I am truly grateful to the NCTA Board for having given me this opportunity and for their strong leadership and support.”



NCTA board of directors chair Patrick Esser issued a statement of his own, praising McSlarrow’s leadership throughout the industry’s “landmark initiatives” including the DVT transition and Adoption Plus, a proposal to advance broadband adoption in low income households. The board will form a committee in charge of scouting for his successor soon.



Over the past few months McSlarrow discussed his plans of moving on with the NCTA board. He will remain in the cable industry. McSlarrow held the position since March 2005, he is scheduled to depart in the spring of 2011.