MBC Group chooses Quantel for shared workflow

Dubai-based news and entertainment broadcaster MBC Group has purchased a Quantel Genetic Engineering shared workflow infrastructure for its three Quantel eQ online finishing systems. The package includes a storage-area manager (SAM), which enables other edit, graphics and audio workstations to make use of the same shared workflow. The idea of SAM is to manage a common storage network, including all components within all servers, the disk arrays, the tape libraries, the switches, the routers and the software. This enables coordinated management of devices and applications from different vendors.

Quantel’s Genetic Engineering workflow system will help MBC Group cope with last-minute schedule changes, which are particularly common within live current affairs programming on its Al Arabiya 24-hour news channel. Quantel, based in Newbury in the UK, develops content creation systems to enable productive workflows for post production, graphics, digital intermediate and news/sports production.