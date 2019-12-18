Maxon, Red Giant Announce Merger

Combined company will look to serve the post-production and content creation industries.

PORTLAND, Ore. & FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany—Maxon, which develops 3D software solutions, and Red Giant, a designer of tools for editors, VFX artists and motion designers, have come to terms on a merger, with the combined company falling under the media and entertainment division of Nemetschek Group.

The two companies have been providers of equipment and technologies to a wide range of production houses, and as a single entity will aim to serve the post-production and content creation industries.

“This merger is a major milestone, not only for Maxon and Red Giant but also for the design industry as a whole,” said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. “Our combined technology and knowhow have the potential to progressively reshape the content creation landscape for years to come.”

“The combination of our companies is an exceptional fit of people, culture and technology,” said Chad Bechert, CEO of Red Giant. “We look forward to working together under a shared vision of how to design powerful and approachable software to serve creative artists around the world.”

The merger is expected to be completed in January 2020, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.