Matthews Unveils 5-Inch Pocket C-Stand

BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews has introduced the 5-inch Pocket C-Stand with a ¼”-20 adapter for tabletop work, photographic, stop motion and miniature applications.

The sturdy, compact 5-inch Pocket C-Stand offers all of the key features of its full-sized counterpart in a scaled-down, functional package. Its height range is adjustable from 6 to 18 inches. Designed with a rugged steel build, the stand includes a double riser and a folding leg for enhanced stability and flexibility, the company said.

Available with a black powder coat, which is packaged separately for the first time, or as a chrome version, the stand is equipped with larger, easy-to-use knobs with the Matthews “M” logo. A detachable ¼”-20 screw designed for mounting small cameras, cell phone holders or other accessories makes the stand handy to use, it said.

For precise control, Pocket C-Stands feature two fully functional aluminum grip heads, equipped with 3/16-inch holes, well-suited to standard dot and finger flags or scrims. The ¼”-20 threaded adapter and 3/16-inch receiver allow easy mounting of small cameras, lights and other small set accessories. A flow spot on the 3/16-inch mounting surface prevents mounted items from rolling, it said.

The Pocket C-Stand, priced at $105, like the company’s family of C-Stands and line of grip gear is available via the company’s worldwide dealer network.

More information is available on the company’s website.