Matthews Unveils 5-Inch Pocket C-Stand
Compact stand is well-suited for tablework, photography, stop motion and miniature work
BURBANK, Calif.—Matthews has introduced the 5-inch Pocket C-Stand with a ¼”-20 adapter for tabletop work, photographic, stop motion and miniature applications.
The sturdy, compact 5-inch Pocket C-Stand offers all of the key features of its full-sized counterpart in a scaled-down, functional package. Its height range is adjustable from 6 to 18 inches. Designed with a rugged steel build, the stand includes a double riser and a folding leg for enhanced stability and flexibility, the company said.
Available with a black powder coat, which is packaged separately for the first time, or as a chrome version, the stand is equipped with larger, easy-to-use knobs with the Matthews “M” logo. A detachable ¼”-20 screw designed for mounting small cameras, cell phone holders or other accessories makes the stand handy to use, it said.
For precise control, Pocket C-Stands feature two fully functional aluminum grip heads, equipped with 3/16-inch holes, well-suited to standard dot and finger flags or scrims. The ¼”-20 threaded adapter and 3/16-inch receiver allow easy mounting of small cameras, lights and other small set accessories. A flow spot on the 3/16-inch mounting surface prevents mounted items from rolling, it said.
The Pocket C-Stand, priced at $105, like the company’s family of C-Stands and line of grip gear is available via the company’s worldwide dealer network.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.