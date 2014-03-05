Matthews to Debut Minivator Lighting Stands at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Matthews Studio Equipment will debut their new Minivator II, an advanced, robust lighting stand that’s taller than its predecessor and capable of supporting a 60 to 80 pound payload.



The Minivator II is ideal for digital cinematography and other high-end shoots because it enables more and bigger lights to be positioned wherever needed, and its stability assures greater safety on location.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Matthews Studio Equipment will be in booth C5437.