Matrox-powered mini PC supports large multidisplay configurations

Matrox Graphics (www.matrox.com) has announced that Shuttle (www.shuttle.eu), a specialist in mini personal computer hardware, has incorporated the Matrox M-Series multi-display graphics cards into its new Shuttle XPC H7 5820S mini PC.

The M-Series PCI Express (PCIe) x16 boards support up to eight DisplayPort or single-link DVI monitors at resolutions of up to 2560 x 1600 per display. A second M-Series card can be combined within the H7 5820S workstation, allowing system integrators to actualize a wide range of multidisplay installations in corporate, digital signage, security surveillance and process control.

Measuring 7.5in in height, the space-saving Shuttle XPC H7 5820S mini PC comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor with up to six cores and up to 16GB of DDR3 memory to reliably run the most demanding professional applications. The high-performance H7 5820S can be incorporated with one or two M9128 dual-monitor, M9138 triple-monitor, M9140/M9148 quad-monitor and M9188 octal boards.

With up to 2GB of on-board memory and desktop management features such as stretched and independent desktop modes, M-Series cards render high image quality across all displays.