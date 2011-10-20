Matrox to show new mini converter

At the 2011 SMPTE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition, Matrox will show its new MC-100 mini converter, which helps broadcast engineers manage SDI signals for monitoring, distributing, switching, multiplexing and converging 3-D feeds. The small yet powerful MC-100 addresses all these tasks in one easy-to-use device, eliminating the need for different devices.

The portable unit supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3Gb/s, dual-link, HD and SD-SDI, and can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer and a 3-D processing unit. It features cutting-edge processing power that allows production teams to make multiple adjustments to 3-D stereoscopic video feeds in real-time and from any location.

The company will also display its Convert DVI Plus, a cost-effective HD-SDI scan converter that lets broadcasters easily and economically take to air the computer-based content that is quickly becoming an integral part of the nightly news. The system is ideal for creating broadcast-quality video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth and mobile phones. In addition, Matrox Convert DVI Plus is an ideal appliance for driving projectors and large displays at live events.

Matrox also offers the MXO2 family of HD/SD input/output devices for editing, H.264 encoding and streaming workflows. These are also the only I/O systems on the market that facilitate fast creation of H.264 files for Blu-ray, the Web and mobile devices. In addition, Matrox MXO2 devices can be used to stream from any camera, anywhere, making them ideal for Internet broadcasts of live events such as news, sports and live concerts. They work equally well with Mac and PC laptops and desktop systems.