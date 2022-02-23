Matrox to Focus on Remote Production Solutions at 2022 NAB Show
By Tom Butts published
Company's Monarch EDGE encoder/decoder platform will be among the highlights in its booth
Matrox has announced its plans for exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show.
Highlighting its booth in the North Hall is its Monarch EDGE encoder/decoder platform which enables affordable, low-latency, multichannel 4:2:2 10-bit-quality REMI productions while allowing live production crews to cover more events using less equipment.
The company will also demonstrate how its new ConvertIP standards-based converters monitor ST 2110 signals on SDI or HDMI displays. Also featured will be the Extio 3 IP KVM extenders which offer secure, zero-compromise 4Kp60/quad-HD 4:4:4 video extension and switching over LAN/WAN/internet to support remote operations for distributed workforces.
Lastly, will showcase how its ST 2110 and SDI cards and software tools can serve as the "de-facto building blocks" for PC- and cloud-based solutions used in today's most demanding broadcast environments.
Matrox will be in Booth N3118. To register, visit nabshow.com.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
