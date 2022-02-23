Matrox to Focus on Remote Production Solutions at 2022 NAB Show

Matrox has announced its plans for exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show.

Highlighting its booth in the North Hall is its Monarch EDGE encoder/decoder platform which enables affordable, low-latency, multichannel 4:2:2 10-bit-quality REMI productions while allowing live production crews to cover more events using less equipment.

The company will also demonstrate how its new ConvertIP standards-based converters monitor ST 2110 signals on SDI or HDMI displays. Also featured will be the Extio 3 IP KVM extenders which offer secure, zero-compromise 4Kp60/quad-HD 4:4:4 video extension and switching over LAN/WAN/internet to support remote operations for distributed workforces.

Lastly, will showcase how its ST 2110 and SDI cards and software tools can serve as the "de-facto building blocks" for PC- and cloud-based solutions used in today's most demanding broadcast environments.

Matrox will be in Booth N3118. To register, visit nabshow.com.