Matrox to Demo Avio, Convert DVI Plus at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Matrox will showcase its lineup of encoding and signal conversion products at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

Matrox Avio



The company will highlight its Matrox Avio fiber-optic KVM extender for graphics-intensive design, visual effects, and editing applications. Avio consists of a transmitter and receiver pair that captures dual digital video, keyboard, mouse, analog stereo audio, and USB signals from the host system and extends them uncompressed up to 2,000 meters over a single fiber-optic cable. Matrox Avio maintains the system's performance and delivers exceptional image quality and smooth HD video playback without any frame-rate drops or color degradation.

Matrox will also demo its Matrox Convert DVI Plus, a cost-effective HD-SDI scan converter that lets broadcasters easily and economically incorporate content from computers and iPad and iPhone devices into news programs. The solution is ideal for creating broadcast-quality video from computer applications, such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, and FaceTime, as well as video games and web browser sessions, running on Mac computers or PCs. In addition, Matrox Convert DVI Plus can be used to drive projectors and large displays at live events.

Matrox’s DualHead2Go Digital Mac Edition (ME) external multidisplay adapters let users add two DVI monitors to a Mac notebook, doubling desktop space to spread out projects, better organize a Final Cut Pro timeline, and multitask effectively. The Matrox DualHead2Go Digital ME is simple to set up and connects to the Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt video output of the notebook, working with the system's existing GPU to deliver a solid platform for any content creation and multimedia application.

Also in the Matrox booth is Maevex, a video distribution over IP solution consisting of an encoder/decoder pair that extends 1080p video, audio, and RS232 control signals over a standard TCP/IP network. The Maevex Encoder captures video, audio and RS232 signals from a host PC or another media source and seamlessly extends the signals to one or more Maevex Decoder units via CATx cabling.

Matrox will also return with its MC-100 mini-converter, that allows broadcast engineers and A/V professionals manage SDI signals within their environments—whether for monitoring, distributing, switching, multiplexing, or converging 3D. The company will also highlight Matrox MicroQuad, a four-channel SDI-to-HDMI multiviewer for 3G/HD/SD offered at a breakthrough price point, as well as the Matrox Mojito MAX, which provides broadcast-quality input and output for leading editing apps and turbocharges H.264 encoding for deliveries to the web, mobile devices, and Blu-ray—in a single 3/4-length PCIe card.

Visitors to the Matrox booth can also see the Matrox MXO2 family, a full range of HD/SD input/output devices for editing, H.264 encoding, and streaming workflows.

Matrox will be in Stand 7.B29.