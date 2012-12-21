Matrox ships VS4 quad HD capture for Telestream Wirecast

Matrox has begun shipping the Matrox VS4 four-channel HD capture card for use with Telestream Wirecast for Windows webcasting software.

In a single PCIe slot, the card provides up to four independent HD-SDI inputs with up to eight embedded audio channels per SDI source. It not only sends video feeds to Wirecast for streaming, it simultaneously provides ISO recording of all the original video and audio feeds to disk for post-event editing.

Priced at $1495, the card is now available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Full turnkey HD streaming production systems are available from some certified systems builders.