Matrox Releases Adobe Creative Suite 6 Drivers

MONTREAL—Matrox Video Products Group has released support for the new Adobe Creative Suite 6 Production Premium software and Adobe Mercury Transmit with the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX I/O card.

Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality video and audio input, output, and monitoring to enable traditional tape-based workflows including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. They are the only I/O solutions on the market that let users encode H.264 files for delivery to the web, iPad, and iPhone up to five times faster than software alone, without sacrificing quality. In addition, MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and are the only solutions that connect anywhere, Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe, or ExpressCard/34 — with the same unit. Other important features include 10-bit hardware scaling, the exclusive Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and unique closed captioning workflows.

"Matrox has worked hand in hand with Adobe over many generations of the Adobe applications to make sure video professionals always had the tools they needed to do their jobs with the utmost creativity and productivity," said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. "This latest release is the best yet, providing users with rock-solid performance, greater editing speed and precision, plus Matrox MAX H.264 acceleration to deliver faster than ever."

Release 7.0 for Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and Mojito MAX for Windows and release 3.1 for Mac OS are now available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.