Matrox M-Series offers new support for Windows 7
Matrox Graphics has released its new series of PowerDesk 4.00 display driver for M-Series graphics cards, which now operate under Microsoft Windows 7.
The newest driver features stretched desktop mode to span applications across all displays, while introducing Desktop Zoom to view a preselected region on a dedicated feature display. PowerDesk 4.00 also includes personalized divisions, a function under Desktop Divider that allows users to divide the desktop into smaller cells to create a customized and personalized desktop.
Matrox PowerDesk software provides comprehensive multidisplay controls to configure and manage program windows. This window management software offers a wide range of utilities for optimal management of message pop-ups and window positioning, including controls over which display dialog boxes and message boxes appear, and how windows are maximized. PowerDesk 4.00 for M-Series cards also offers full WHQL certification for Windows 7.
The PowerDesk 4.00 display driver is now available for download.
