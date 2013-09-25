Matrox Monarch HD Now Shipping
MONTREAL —Matrox’s Monarch HD video streaming and recording appliance is now available through authorized dealers worldwide.
Monarch HD is intended for professional video producers who need to simultaneously stream a live event and record a mastering-quality version for post-event editing. It provides these two independent modes in an integrated unit. From any HDMI input source, Matrox Monarch HD generates an H.264-encoded stream compliant with RTSP or RTMP protocol. While encoding the video at bitrates suitable for live streaming, Matrox Monarch HD simultaneously records a high-quality MP4 or MOV file to an SD card, a USB drive or a network-mapped drive.
Matrox Monarch HD is remotely controlled using any computer or mobile device with a Web browser. It also offers one-touch stream and record pushbuttons, low power consumption, a locking power connector and a quiet, fanless design.
“In a single integrated unit, Monarch HD separates the task of recording from streaming to ensure that the user’s content delivery network delivers quality video to a live Internet audience while the user himself independently controls the quality of his archive,” said Daniel Maloney, technical marketing manager for Matrox Video.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox