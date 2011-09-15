Matrox develops comprehensive, single mini converter

Matrox Video Products Group announced its Matrox MC-100, a dual SDI to HDMI mini converter that supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI. The single portable unit can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer, and a 3-D processing unit, making it the most versatile mini converter on the market.

The MC-100 includes two SDI inputs and two SDI outputs for 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD/HDMI output for monitoring; on-screen display controlled by easily accessible hardware buttons for straightforward configuration on HDMI and/or SDI monitors; multiformat SDI signal distribution; SDI signal amplification (300m in SD, 100m in HD, 70m in 3G); switching between two HD-SDI feeds; multiplexing of two HD-SDI video signals into a single 3G-SDI feed; real-time 3-D processing including Horizontal Image Translation (HIT) and vertical offset adjustments; and industry-standard 3-D analysis modes.

There’s also a video time-base corrector and frame synchronizer for 3-D workflows; 16 channels of embedded audio on SDI; eight channels of embedded audio on HDMI (selectable between the first and second set of four pairs) and programmable dip switches for user-defined presets.

The Matrox MC-100 will be available in October.