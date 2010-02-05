Trending

Matrox announces new graphics eXpansion Modules

Matrox Graphics has introduced several new DualHead2Go and TripleHead2Go Graphics eXpansion Modules (GXM) that can drive up to four or six monitors, respectively, from a single system.

A second GXM can now be connected to the secondary output of a supported dual monitor graphics card so two DualHead2Go GXMs can power up to four outputs in 2 x 2 or 4 x 1 modes, while two TripleHead2Go units can be combined to connect six displays to produce either a 3 x 2 or 6 x 1 configuration.

Users can now upgrade to a four- or six-monitor workspace to run additional applications for real-time viewing. Additionally, they can build six-screen presentation or digital signage platforms to drive digital messaging platforms from a single GPU.

Matrox currently offers multi-GXM support with its new version 2.06 (or above) GXM software suite. A maximum of two GXMs — of the same make and model — can be connected to a supported graphics card with two available outputs of the required type. Multi-GXM stretched desktop mode is available with Matrox M-Series cards, while independent desktop support is available with supported M-Series, ATI, and NVIDIA graphics cards.