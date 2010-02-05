Matrox announces new graphics eXpansion Modules

Matrox Graphics has introduced several new DualHead2Go and TripleHead2Go Graphics eXpansion Modules (GXM) that can drive up to four or six monitors, respectively, from a single system.

A second GXM can now be connected to the secondary output of a supported dual monitor graphics card so two DualHead2Go GXMs can power up to four outputs in 2 x 2 or 4 x 1 modes, while two TripleHead2Go units can be combined to connect six displays to produce either a 3 x 2 or 6 x 1 configuration.

Users can now upgrade to a four- or six-monitor workspace to run additional applications for real-time viewing. Additionally, they can build six-screen presentation or digital signage platforms to drive digital messaging platforms from a single GPU.

Matrox currently offers multi-GXM support with its new version 2.06 (or above) GXM software suite. A maximum of two GXMs — of the same make and model — can be connected to a supported graphics card with two available outputs of the required type. Multi-GXM stretched desktop mode is available with Matrox M-Series cards, while independent desktop support is available with supported M-Series, ATI, and NVIDIA graphics cards.