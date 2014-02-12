Masstech Creates New Enterprise Division

TORONTO—Masstech Group, a provider of media management, archiving and transcoding products for media companies, has announced the formation of a new Enterprise business division. The new division will drive future development of Masstech’s products for broadcast stations and groups, post-production facilities, content networks and other multifaceted media companies.

The new division will be headed up by Masstech Vice President of Technology Iulian Ionita and Enterprise Director/General Manager Savva Mueller. Ionita has been part of a team developing Masstech enterprise solutions since 2005 and Mueller is a globally recognized expert in newsroom computer systems and content workflow who provided expert guidance in the development of the Masstech for News solution, which was launched in 2013. That was also the year the company formed a News division to address the broadcast news market. Although the company’s products have always targeted enterprises according to a company spokesman, the new division addresses the customer requirements that distinguish the unique needs of that market.

“Media enterprises have long chosen Masstech integrated archive, transcode, and media management systems for their ability to tightly mesh with and enhance operations,” said Masstech CEO Joe French. “The new Masstech Enterprise division will build on that foundation, integrating our award-winning content sharing and media workflows and elevating those capabilities to support the requirements of the entire media operation from ingest through playout. We are helping companies get the most from their assets by making the best use of their archives and enhancing their ability to manipulate, reuse and repurpose content.”

Masstech for Enterprise is a complete media asset management, archiving and transcoding solution for file-based media operations. It allows media companies to move their media resources effortlessly between their archives and production systems, resulting in adaptable workflows that can be configured to support the complete range of critical operations including ingest, archiving, production, management, traffic, master control, compliance, and distribution.