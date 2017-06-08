Marshall Hires Huey as Broadcast Pro A/V Sales Director

TORRANCE, CALIF.—Marshall Electronic’s New Broadcast Pro A/V division will have a new director of sales, as the company has named Steven C. Huey to that position. The new division combines Marshall’s broadcast and pro A/V vision under a single sales group, unifying its efforts to develop and expand technologies in the conferencing and professional audio-visual market.

Huey joins Marshall after previously serving as vice president, worldwide sales and marketing at Vaddio. Other prior positions include senior VP and chief marketing officer for Polycom and VP, worldwide marketing communications for Compaq/Hewlett Packard.