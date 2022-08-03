Marshall Electronics To Unveil CV420e Digital PTZ Camera At IBC 2022

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics will introduce the CV420e, its first digital PTZ (ePTZ) camera, at IBC 2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, the company said today.

Suitable for professional broadcast and professional AV applications, including pro sports events, reality TV, broadcast trucks, weather vehicles and a variety of AV installations, the new CV420e is well-suited for uses requiring ultra-high quality networkable video, Marshall Electronics said.

Using a 9.5 Megapixel 4K sensor capable of 4K UHD resolution up to 60fps, the CV420e relies on a 4.5mm wide lens with a field of view greater than 100 degrees for clear video with minimal distortion. The camera’s pan, tilt and zoom capabilities are offered with more than 250 presets that can be saved and selected from various command sources, including IR remote, video management software, web browser GUI, OBS plug-ins, vMix and a host of other compatible soft codecs and devices, the company said.

“Instead of a robotic movement, CV420e’s ePTZ functionality simulates pan, tilt and zoom operations digitally inside of a larger 4K resolution pixel space,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall Electronics. “The CV420e will allow users to maintain access to wide angles along with useable digitally zoom and lateral maneuvers within the sensor. This gives our customers another option for capturing unique and creative content from a very compact camera body.”

The new camera measures 4.5 inches by 2.75 inches by 2 inches and has rear-protection wings to avoid unwanted cable disconnections. The CV420e has a 3.5mm audio input (line/mic) embedded on all available outputs and can be controlled via included remote control, Ethernet (IP) and/or USB. The CV420e also comes equipped with a front facing Tally Light for LIVE and available designations and OBS plug-ins/docks, VMS, vMix and Clickshare, it said.

See Marshall Electronics at IBC 2022 Stand 11.C23.