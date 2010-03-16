Marquise Technologies chooses NVIDIA Quadro DVP for RAIN color correction

Marquise Technologies has selected the NVIDIA Quadro Digital Video Pipeline (DVP) to power its upcoming color grading solution, RAIN.

The Quadro DVP is a fully integrated GPU-based platform that is designed for fast video processing performance for broadcast production. It consists of a Quadro SDI capture card, a Quadro FX professional GPU solution and a Quadro SDI output card.

The NVIDIA Quadro SDI capture card captures up to four HD-SDI single-link sources simultaneously, which means up to 4K resolution in 2D and in 3-D stereoscopy up to 2K in 4:4:4 or 4K in 4:2:2.

In addition to real-time high-resolution images processing, NVIDIA Quadro DVP is capable of virtually unlimited scalability. By chaining and controlling multiple DVP modules, RAIN is able to increase processing power and velocity as requested by client without replacing the initial hardware configuration.