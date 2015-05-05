Mark Rushton to Head Volicon Broadcast Sales in Western U.S.

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Volicon has announced that Mark Rushton, former VP of Sales at Roundbox, will head up broadcast sales in the western U.S. Rushton’s responsibilities include driving direct and channel sales for Volicon’s suite of enterprise media intelligence applications.

Rushton joins Volicon as they are preparing to launch the new capture and share applications on the Volicon Observer Media Intelligence Platform.

Prior to his position at Roundbox, the 25-year sales veteran also served as senior director of broadcast sales for Triveni Digital during the transition from analog to digital.

Based in Boulder, Colo., Rushton will report to Ed Hauber, Volicon’s senior director of sales.