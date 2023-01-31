Mark Playdon Takes On Western Sales Manager Role For Utah Scientific

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific has appointed Mark Playdon as its western regional sales manager with responsibility for oversight of sales and customer management in the Western United States and Canada, the company said today.

Based in Phoenix, Playdon will make regular visits to existing customers and prospects in the region to assess their needs and offer product and system recommendations, it said.

"Mark's engineering roots and industry experience afford him a deep comprehension of television and M&E systems," said company vice president of sales Barry Singer. "His previous tenure managing the Western U.S. broadcast market, as well as the channel, is perfect for this role. A military veteran and a successful entrepreneur, Mark will be an asset to the continued growth here at Utah Scientific."

After serving in the British Royal Air Force, Playdon started his career in 1993 as a systems design and installation engineer for FOR-A. Before joining Utah Scientific, he worked for JVCKenwood as director of broadcast sales for the Western U.S. region, where he managed all direct account sales west of the Mississippi at each broadcast group's executive and station levels.

"I believe wholeheartedly in having direct contact with customers to help them grow their businesses, and I am delighted to do so on behalf of Utah Scientific," said Playdon.