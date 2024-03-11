Mark Gardner Joins Grass Valley As EMEA Sales Vice President

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced the appointment of Mark Gardner as vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

A 25-year media industry veteran, Gardner has established a well-regarded track record of managing high-performance teams on a regional and global level as well as implementing new direct and indirect sales initiatives, the company said.

Throughout his career, Gardner has held various positions from engineering to product management and sale leadership, working for Vistek, Pro-Bel, Snell, SAM, Grass Valley and more recently Ross Video, it said.

Gardner will be responsible for driving growth throughout the EMEA region. He will collaborate closely with the company’s executive leadership team and help clients address industry challenges, it said.

"I am thrilled to be part of Grass Valley at such a pivotal time in the company's journey. Grass Valley is at the forefront of technological innovation, offering solutions that provide the efficiency and flexibility our customers need to navigate the evolving media landscape. I look forward to contributing to our mission of helping customers leverage the agility and cost-efficiency of Grass Valley's hardware and software architectures," said Gardner.

Praising Gardner’s technology and business acumen, Grass Valley chief revenue officer Tim Banks said the new sales vice president has “excellent management skills” and is “a great cultural fit for the new GV.”

“His deep understanding of the media industry, combined with his passion for technology and customer success, make him the ideal leader to drive our growth strategy in the region," he said.