Mark Bird To Lead Sales At Motion Impossible
Former managing director for RT Motion will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategy for MI
BRISTOL, U.K.—Robotic camera dollies and stabilization solutions specialist Motion Impossible has appointed Mark Bird as its new head of sales, the company said today.
Bird’s primary responsibility will be developing and executing a sales strategy focused on bringing the company’s technology solutions to the filmmaking and broadcast communities. He also will be responsible for developing new business opportunities, Motion Impossible said.
Before taking on this role, Bird gained broad industry experience during his time as managing director at RT Motion where he managed the company through an acquisition into the Vitec Group PLC (now Videndum) and as head of EMEA sales & business development for the Creative Solutions division for Teradek, SmallHD and Wooden Camera brands, it said.
“Mark is an invaluable new addition to the team at Motion Impossible,” said Motion Impossible CEO and co-founder Rob Drewett. “His reputation in the industry shows how well-regarded he is and I’m looking forward to him bringing a fresh perspective to his role with us.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.