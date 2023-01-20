Marcus Wheelwright Joins Riedel As Customer Success VP

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has appointed Marcus Wheelwright as vice president of customer success for the Americas, the company said this week.

Wheelwright will be responsible for managing customer success operations for the region and increasing satisfaction by building frictionless customer experiences with Riedel—from demos and training to delivery and post-sales support, it said.

"We are excited to have Marcus take the helm of our customer success operations in the Americas. With his extensive and impressive background in customer success at other leading global companies, Marcus offers a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a fantastic fit for this role," said Joyce Bente, president and CEO of the Riedel Americas. "As Riedel continues to grow in the Americas, Marcus will ensure the customer journey is smooth and successful."

Before joining the company, Wheelwright was the manager of support engineering at AWS Elemental. There, he built and led a technical team of subject matter experts focused on internal and external training, knowledge content and tooling.

Prior to AWS Elemental, Wheelwright had a 20-year career at Grass Valley where he held various support positions, including senior technical support engineer, manager of customer service, director of global quality and other positions, culminating in becoming vice president of services and support for the Americas.

"It's an exciting time for me to be joining Riedel, and uniting with my former teammate, Craig Thompson, as the company's customer success department grows globally," said Wheelwright.

"Riedel comes with a strong set of services already, and I am looking forward to extending that portfolio and helping Riedel realize its vision of customer-centric operations."

Wheelwright will be based on the West Coast and report directly to Thompson, executive director of customer success.