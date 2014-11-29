Marc Mulgrum Joins Worldnow As Vice President Of Sales

NEW YORK—Worldnow has tapped Marc Mulgrum as vice president of Sales, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Craig Smith. In this role, Mulgrum will be responsible for driving Worldnow's expansion into broader media markets and business verticals.

Mulgrum joins Worldnow with more than 15 years of leadership experience in the broadcast and digital media, entertainment, and technology industries. Most recently, Mulgrum was vice president of Broadcast Licensing at Youtoo Technologies, an interactive and social TV platform where he led sales with companies such as NBCU and Univision.

Mulgrum previously served as Anvato, Inc.'s business eevelopment lead, where his efforts resulted in the on-boarding of such customers as NBCU, Fox Sports, Gray Broadcasting, Post Newsweek and Hearst. Prior to Anvato, Mulgrum served as the director of business development for Guvera, where he spearheaded the development of an innovative digital advertising model for the music and entertainment marketplace.

Earlier in his career, Mulgrum served as vice president of business development at Tumri, Inc. where he was recruited to build out relationships with ad agencies and advertisers. In less than 90 days, Mulgrum closed Intel as a client and engaged with more than 20 leading brands including HP, AT&T Wireless, Sears, and Macys. In 2007, Mulgram founded MM Consulting, an independent Digital Media Consulting firm.