Mantrics Digital Video to feature latest workflow manager

Mantrics Digital Video will showcase MANTRICS Workflow Manager 2.2, a scalable, easily configurable media asset manager, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The MANTRICS Workflow Manager manages the media assets from ingest to the delivery stage and offers support for the use of metadata as well as for quality control, editing and transcoding.

Offering a service-oriented architecture and an enterprise service bus approach, MANTRICS Workflow Manager makes it easier and more affordable for many broadcasters to manage delocalized workflows.

Some MANTRICS 2.2 enhancements include a new catalog tool, more flexible and accurate tape management, an enhanced search tool and an easy-to-use stitching tool.

See Mantrics at NAB Show Booth C9526.