Magewell, Wowza Integrate Technologies To Streamline Streaming Workflows

NANJING, China, and DENVER—Magewell has partnered with Wowza to integrate Magewell's Ultra Encode AIO live media encoders with the Wowza's platform to enable seamless and easy-to-deploy streaming workflows from encoding to delivery via Wowza's global content delivery network (CDN), Magewell said.

Supporting multiple encoding formats and delivery protocols, Ultra Encode AIO offers a robust, affordable encoding solution for applications ranging from live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production. The PoE device encodes video up to 1080p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps. It also can encode one live input source or mix its HDMI and SDI inputs into a combined output, the company said.

Wowza Video is a comprehensive, integrated video platform designed for business-critical applications. A dependable, scalable and simple-to-use streaming solution, it provides the core capabilities of broadcast media servers without the cost and engineering requirements of typical broadcast deployments, it said.

The integration adds Wowza Video to Ultra Encode AIO's output presets, enabling users to bring content seamlessly from the encoder into the Wowza ecosystem without manual configuration, the company said.

Wowza Video subscribers can specify their Wowza access token within Ultra Encode AIO for automatic authentication and then stream to the platform using the RTMP or SRT protocol.

While the integration speeds up the workflow, it also enables users to customize settings to their unique needs and environment. Ultra Encode AIO, streaming can be triggered manually or scheduled, enabling automated, hands-off deployments, it said.

Wowza Video integration is a standard feature of new Ultra Encode AIO units and is available to existing Ultra Encode AIO customers as part of a free firmware upgrade.