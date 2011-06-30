Magenta Research and TV One Form Commercial Technology Group



ERLANGER, KY.: Following its recent acquisition of Kentucky-based TV One Broadcast Sales Corp., Nortek Inc. announced that TV One and Connecticut-based Magenta Research are cornerstones of the newly formed Magenta Commercial Technology Group.



Magenta specializes in providing large-scale switching, extension and distribution projects to the pro AV and digital signage markets, while TV One dedicates itself to providing video, audio and multimedia processing solutions. Together, the two companies boast a rich, 40 year history of providing advanced technology-based solutions to the professional AV and broadcast communities.



Additional acquisitions are expected to further expand the Magenta Commercial Technology Group's product portfolio in the coming months.



