Lyon Video Adds For-A Signal Processors To Mobile Production Unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Lyon Video has purchased 10 For-A FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processors with the high dynamic range (HDR) software option for use in mobile video production.

Eight of the units will be installed in Lyon-14, a 53-foot expando OB truck being used to televise a 13-game NCAA Division I college football package this season. The two remaining units will be installed in Lyon-14 later in the year, said Chad Snyder, president of Lyon Video .

Lyon-14 carries 11 Grass Valley LDX 86N native 4K UHD cameras. Although Lyon Video will produce the football games in UHD, not all of the content from outside sources, such as graphics, POV cameras and effects, is supplied in UHD.

The FA-9600s will provide upconversion of the HD signals, which helps avoid a jarring difference in picture quality between elements for the viewer, FOR-A said.

“The quality of the conversion is so important. When we looked at the options available to us, the FA-9600’s quality was superior to their competitors,” said Snyder. “Having these signal processors as part of our equipment package allows us to include these extra visual elements that viewers are accustomed to seeing. This gives it a consistent feel at the network level.”

The FA-9600 is designed for live HDR broadcast production. Each of its two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs includes a frame synchronizer, HDR and Wide Color Gamut support and the ability to convert multiple formats, including 12G, 4K (UHD), 1080p and HD/SD-SDI.

Its 12G-SDI terminals provide support for 4K production (with optional software), while an optional expansion card adds four additional channels of 3G-SDI I/O or six channels of 12G-SDI distributed output. Built-in LUTs – as well as of 3D LUT support for SDR-HDR, HDR-HDR and HDR-SDR conversions in mixed SDR and HDR production environments – deliver conversion accuracy, For-A said.