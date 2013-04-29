Lynx Technik Appoints Andrew Harper to UK Sales Team

WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND --Lynx Technik AG has added Andrew Harper to the U.K. sales team.



Harper joins Lynx Technik UK as director of sales and will work with Clive Haydon, managing director Lynx Technik UK, to drive sales and business expansion in the United Kingdom.



Harper has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry. Prior to his appointment with Lynx Technik, he worked for Mirifice, Nagravision, Sony, and Panasonic, where he was engaged in business development and key account management.