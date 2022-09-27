LTN Makes Key Executive Personnel Moves

COLUMBIA, Md.—Integrated media technology solutions provider LTN today announced several executive personnel moves, including those affecting the chief marketing and strategy officer and executive vice president and general manager positions, as the company pursues a business strategy focused on growth and customer success.

The company, which has entered a period of growth and is expanding internationally, made the appointments to four newly created positions to enhance its connection with content owners, broadcasters and streaming platforms. The moves will streamline organizational processes and promote closer cross-company integration, collaboration and accountability, it said.

The promotions include:

Nadia Khan, who becomes chief marketing officer. Khan will focus on the shift to a more data-driven and tailored, partner-led approach, creating greater value for LTN customers.

Michal Miskin-Amir, who becomes the new executive vice president of development. Miskin-Amir will lead the development organization that enables LTN to innovate and create technologies and solutions for customers.

Sara Khan, who becomes general counsel and general manager EMEA. Khan will oversee the company’s legal functions and lead LTN’s EMEA growth strategy from Germany.

Roger Franklin, who becomes chief strategy officer. Franklin will work closely with customers to design technology strategies that support business growth. He will conduct extensive research to enhance workflows across the entire video chain.

“Today’s media landscape is fragmented across thousands of global platforms and devices, and our customers require highly innovative and efficient services from us to help them navigate complexities and reap the rewards of the monetization opportunities that follow,” said LTN co-founder and executive chairman Malik Khan.