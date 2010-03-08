London post-production house now houses EditShare

London-based Azimuth Post Production has purchased a range of EditShare products including EditShare Flow for production asset management; EditShare XStream for shared storage of HD and DI media; and EditShare Ark for media backup and archives.

Known for editing documentaries, Azimuth’s post-production services include offline and online editing of short- and long-form films for broadcast, corporate and commercial genres. Azimuth’s purchasing decision was driven by the increased amount of tapeless production within their facility.

As clients usually recycle their XDCAM EX cards almost immediately, the facility was finding itself holding the only copy of its rushes. The facility needed to protect itself against all possibilities of data loss. For this reason, it purchased EditShare Ark.

The integration of Flow and Ark with XStream’s storage capabilities means that the location and metadata of all files is tracked throughout the production cycle, right through to permanent archive. Azimuth’s editing gear is a mix of Avid and Final Cut Pro and a Nucoda HD color grading system.

Azimuth replaced its existing networking systems with a 32TB EditShare XStream series shared storage solution. The facility’s 10 editing suites and color grading systems are connected to XStream via 10GigE.