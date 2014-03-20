Logitek to Release Update for vMix+ Audio Mixer at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Logitek will release an update for its vMix+ mixing, routing, and control application. This customizable, easy to use software—which can be used instead of or parallel to a physical mixing console or router control panels—now incorporates all of Logitek’s virtual clients for mixing, routing and control.





The update now combines and manages all of the clients to bring an unprecedented level of versatility to users who want to control aspects of their Logitek system via a computer. Faders, router buttons, meters and other functions can be easily set up in any visual configuration.





With vMix+, users can configure a computer (touchscreen) display to emulate an audio mixing console with full control over JetStream routing products. Users can also set up a single fader for simple operation of a single source, define a set of router control buttons, display single or multiple VU meters, and show any user graphics or text on any monitor connected to a Logitek JetStream AoIP system.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Logitek will be in booth C2026.