Locast TV Service Now Available in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif.—Locast, a nonprofit, free local broadcast TV streaming service, has announced that it has launched in Sacramento, making 60 local TV channels available over the internet on the phone, tablet, laptop or streaming devices of more than 4 million residents in the Sacramento market.

Locast, under the Copyright Act of 1976 it says, rebroadcasts local stations, providing access to local news, storm coverage, emergency information, COVID health and safety updates, sports and entertainment programming for free (donations are asked for, but not required).

The newly launched service in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto designated market area provides 60 local TV channels, including the local NBC, ABC, Fox and CBS stations, as well as Univision, PBS and PBS Kids, Azteca America, CourtTV, Mystery, MeTV, TrueCrime, QUBO, Telemundo, The CW, MyNetworkTV, ION and more.

Sixteen counties in the Sacramento DMA will have access to Locast, including Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano East, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

Sacramento is the 29th market where Locast is available. The nonprofit says that it currently has more than 2.3 million registered users.