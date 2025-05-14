KBTC Public TV Launches ATSC 3.0 Virtual Channel KBTC-VC

TACOMA, Wash.— Seattle public broadcaster KBTC Public Television has launched KBTC-VC, a new virtual ATSC 3.0 channel, broadcasting on virtual channel 28-11. The programming on KBTC-VC mirrors that of KBTC’s main channel 28-1, while providing enhanced accessibility for those with NextGen TV-enabled televisions.



Virtual ATSC 3.0 channels provide electronic programming guide information over-the-air to NextGen Smart TVs using the host broadcaster’s data channel capacity. NextGen TV viewers can select KBTC-VC in their programming guide and access the channel seamlessly over an internet-connected TV.



Viewers may need to rescan their TVs to access the new channel and begin watching KBTC-VC. To do this, viewers should look for a “Channel Scan” or “Auto-Tune” function in their settings menu.

Public broadcasters have launched other virtual channels in Reno, Nev., Nashville and Omaha, Neb. over the past 12 months, in partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group and America's Public Television Stations (APTS).



“We are excited to make NextGen TV available in our region,” said DeAnne Hamilton, Executive Director and General Manager of KBTC Public Television. “This launch deepens KBTC’s commitment to innovation and accessibility by reducing barriers to high-quality broadcast media and by supporting digital services that our viewers in western Washington rely on every day.”



“We congratulate KBTC Public Television on its new virtual ATSC 3.0 channel,” said Kate Riley, President and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations (APTS). “With this new virtual channel, the NEXTGEN Broadcast Service will be delivered to more public television viewers and enhance the local public television services that the Tacoma and western Washington community depend on every day.”