Local TV Brings 19 Stations into NAB

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Local TV LLC, owner of 19 network-affiliated television stations across the country, has joined the National Association of Broadcasters, the lobby said this week.. NAB also announced the addition of several broadcasting groups and stations to its membership.



“We welcome our new broadcast members to NAB and will work to ensure their voices are heard in Washington,” said NAB CEO and President Gordon Smith. “With their support, we can tell broadcasters’ compelling story to policymakers and highlight the vital role free and local broadcasting plays in every community.”



Local TV LLC was formed in 2007 to acquire nine television stations in eight regions. Today, the organization owns and manages 19 local stations in markets that include Denver, Cleveland and Oklahoma City.



Other radio and television station groups to recently join NAB include Barry Broadcasting, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Caledonia Communications, Cameron Broadcasting, Cocola Broadcasting, Delta Broadcasting, Elko Broadcasting, Lake Cumberland Broadcasters, Mountain Valley Broadcasting, Parkin Broadcasting, Perry Broadcasting and WENK of Union City, Tenn.



Also joining NAB are independently-owned stations KWWF-TV, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; WADL-TV, Detroit; KKLN-FM, Willmar, Minn.; KKWB-FM, Kelliher, Minn.; WGBC-TV, Meridian, Miss.; KRBK-TV, St. Louis, Mo.; KNPB-TV, Reno, Nev.; KKBS-FM, Guymon, Okla.; WLNE-TV, Providence, R.I.; and KRDH-AM, Canton, Texas. non-commercial stations joining NAB include: WCNI-FM, New London, Conn; WBIY-FM, Hialeah, Fla.; WLCA-FM, Godfrey, Ill.; KKJM-FM, Sauk Rapids, Minn; KNMI-FM, Farmington, N.M.; and WAMU-FM, Washington, D.C.