Local Media Consortium, Google Enter Strategic Partnership

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.—The Local Media Consortium, a nationwide alliance of local media outlets, has entered a three-year agreement with Google that will provide its members with Google search and ad-serving technology and the opportunity to leverage Google’s advertising exchange to create a marketplace of premium local publishers.



The Local Media Consortium represents more than 800 daily newspapers and 200 local broadcast outlets in some of the best markets in the nation. This scaled agreement makes it possible for member companies to access to Google publisher tools. Collectively, Local Media Consortium member websites and their other digital assets offer 10 billion monthly ad impressions, 2 billion page views and 240 million monthly unique visitors.



The products and services in the partnership include:

- Local Media Consortium Advertising Exchange: The Local Media Consortium will be creating a private exchange among its membership, powered by the DoubleClick Ad Exchange. This new exchange will represent more than 800 daily newspapers and 200 local broadcast outlets, and serve up a collective 10 billion advertising impressions each month from the affiliated digital properties.

- DoubleClick for Publishers: Google's innovative ad-serving and management platform will help members power their digital ads businesses across desktop, mobile and video.

- AdSense Contextual Ads: Members will have the chance to earn additional revenue from contextually matched ads that appear on their website and in search results (powered by Google Custom Search).

.

The Local Media Consortium today represents 41 member companies, including A.H. Belo, The Bakersfield Californian, Ballantine Communications, BH Media Group, Boston Globe Media Partners, The Buffalo News, Calkins Media, Columbian Publishing Co., Cooke North Carolina Publications, Cox Media Group, The Day Publishing Co., Deseret Digital Media, Digital First Media, The Dispatch Printing Co., Freedom Communications, GateHouse Media, Halifax Media Group, Hearst Newspapers, Herald Interactive, Lee Enterprises, The McClatchy Co., Morris Communications, New York Daily News, The Oklahoma Publishing Co., Paddock Publications, Paxton Media, Randall Family, Scripps, The San Diego Union-Tribune, Shaw Family Holdings, Sonoma Media Investments, Star Tribune Media Co., Sun-Times Media, Tampa Media Group, Tennessee Valley Printing Co., Times-Shamrock Communications, Trib Total Media and WEHCO Media.



The media outlets represented by the Local Media Consortium include major market daily newspapers and leading local television stations such as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, Chicago Sun-Times, The Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle, The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, The Kansas City Star, The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal, Miami Herald, Omaha World-Herald, Orange County Register, The Sacramento Bee, San Francisco Chronicle, San Jose Mercury News, (Minneapolis) Star Tribune, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Tampa Tribune, WMAR, Channel 2, Baltimore; WXYZ, Channel 7, Detroit; WRTV, Channel 6, Indianapolis; WFTV, Channel 9, Orlando; KNX-TV, Channel 15, Phoenix; and KIRO-TV Channel 7, Seattle.