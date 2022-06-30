Live Media Group Appoints Nic Dugger as Chief Marketing Officer

NASHVILLE—Live Media Group Holdings (LMGH) has appointed Nic Dugger, longtime owner and president of company division TNDV, as chief marketing officer. Reporting to LMGH President Brad Sexton, Dugger will oversee marketing and communications for the company’s five divisions, including Live Mobile Group, Lyon Video and TNDV.

“Nic brings a marketing expertise to our executive team that will bring greater recognition to the Live Media Group Holdings company name and its brands throughout the many industries and business verticals we operate within,” said Sexton. “We are thrilled to create this position specifically with Nic in mind to lead our company-wide marketing vision now and well into the future.”

Dugger founded TNDV in October 2004, and over 15 years grew the company from a single-truck operation to a 10-truck fleet, developing a full production crew for live television, entertainment, worship and corporate event services throughout the United States. He has continued to lead the TNDV division following LMGH’s acquisition of his company in 2019.

Dugger started his career as the student television station manager at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), while also working as a freelance producer for live regional election returns and four Midsouth Regional Emmy Award telecasts. He has since received 14 Emmy Awards for live production, technical achievements and directing at TNDV.

“I am very excited at the opportunity to present our message to the world in ways that help people understand who we are, what we do, and how we are different from our competitors,” said Dugger. “My goal is to extrapolate the marketing successes we had over 15 years at TNDV, and scale that for a much larger company that offers an incredible diversity in production services throughout North America.”

TNDV production engineer Rob Devlin steps into the role of TNDV president with Dugger’s promotion.