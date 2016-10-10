LiveU Portable Backpack Takes on Wakeboard Collegiate Nationals

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Getting all action of the 2016 USA Wakeboard Collegiate Nationals to stream to fans all around the country was key for event organizers, so to help achieve that goal from the Orange Beach, Ala., location, the production team utilized LiveU’s portable backpack for transmission.

With the LiveU backpack, transmissions were able to be sent to LiveU’s cloud-based server. Using Switchboard live, a LiveU partner software platform, the production team was able to distribute the feed to AllianceWake.com for viewers to watch.

The production of the 2016 USA Wakeboard Collegiate Nationals was handled by Get Funky Media.