LiveU Joins AWS Partner Network

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), following its successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) process.

The company’s LiveU Central cloud management platform software met the AWS standards for reliability, stability, security and operational excellence, the company said.

Joining the APN allows LiveU to work more effectively with AWS and offer customers cost-effective, flexible and feature rich cloud video workflows, it said.

Customers will be able to benefit from ground-to-cloud video solutions using LiveU's portable encoders managed by LiveU Central as the unified management tool, powered by AWS, it said.

Bringing greater agility to cloud-based workflows allows customers to shorten time-to-live and to manage live video from anywhere, using the self-orchestration capabilities, it said.

LiveU's solutions are built on the LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol.

The APN is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise and resources to build, market and offer solutions that use best practices to deliver the optimal customer experience, it said.

"LiveU is proud to join the APN Program as an AWS Partner,” said Gideon Gilboa, LiveU chief product officer. “This is an important step for us in our continuing journey to deliver deeper, cost-efficient, flexible and scalable IP video workflows. AWS provides specific guidelines to ensure consistent high quality and security within its ecosystem and we're delighted to have successfully completed the AWS FTR review process."