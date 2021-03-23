LiveU Hires Mark Moore as Country Manager for Canada

LiveU has hired industry veteran Mark Moore as country manager for Canada to grow the broadcast, sports and channel business and expand LiveU’s customer base.

With recent customer wins including the CBC/Radio-Canada, Television Regionale des Moulin, Canadian Paralympic Committee and Rec 4 Box, LiveU is gaining a larger footprint in the region, according to the company.

“The LiveU brand has been widely adopted in Canada with customers requiring the need for a dedicated resource to manage the booming live news, sports, and production business,” said Mike Savello, LiveU vice president of sales, Americas. “This role is designed to scale our efforts and demonstrates our commitment to supporting and growing the region.”

LiveU’s presence in Canada includes a reseller network spanning the country. Moore’s role includes supporting the resellers’ sales and marketing initiatives, which in the face of the pandemic includes a strategic digital plan. The company will support its resellers’ virtual conferences, webinars, product demos, ad campaigns and social media activities. He is also evaluating partner relations and working directly with Canadian customers to develop solutions to streamline and simplify their live production workflows.

With more than 20 years of sales experience in broadcast and media markets including 10 years with Evertz Microsystems and time with Dejero, Moore also spent several years with Japanese manufacturer, Media Links where he helped develop their presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. His areas of expertise include video transport, compression, IP and cloud-based solutions.

“The pandemic challenged broadcasters and production companies to reinvent the way they work and produce content. LiveU’s remote production solutions prove beneficial in this new climate as the technology reduces the amount of crew needed on-site and saves the end customer significant costs over using satellite and/or fiber,” noted Mark Moore. “I am eager to bring my broadcast and media experience to the new role and demonstrate the LiveU value to the Canadian market.”