LiveU and SnappyTV Partner on Video Social Publishing

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has partnered with SnappyTV to offer a streamlined solution for posting clips during live events.



The New York Giants are using the solution to post real-time video clips from team events.



“With LiveU and SnappyTV, we no longer have to wait for practice or drills to be over to instantly post and share video highlights with fans – giving them the real-time visual updates they want most,” said Don Sperling, vice president and executive producer for the New York Football Giants. “For training camp later this summer, we can build a daily audience who will get video tweets close to real time. It’s a simple process and anyone can easily clip highlights from it, which are then shared across our social and online footprint automatically. This tremendously shortens our video posting time, and allows us consistently to be first.”



Audience patterns for video viewing and sharing have shifted to social networks and mobile devices, driving a clear need for media companies to quickly edit and publish video clips and highlight reels to these new audiences.



Current SnappyTV users include the NBA, Pac-12 Networks, Fox Sports, MTV, Tennis Channel, NCAA, PBS News Hour and TechCrunch.



