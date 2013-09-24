LiveU Adds to Broadcast Sales Group

HACKENSACK, N.J. —LiveU has expanded its broadcast sales group, hiring several industry veterans in sales and account management positions. The new hires will assist in continuing LiveU’s growth through their sales and technical expertise.



Bruce Levine joins LiveU as director of North American broadcast sales, and will manage the group. Levine has experience in senior sales positions with ChyronHego, Scopus (now Harmonic), Autocue and Avid, where he worked closely with networks, owned and operated stations and independent media groups.



Bill Hendler joins the company as enterprise account executive based in New York. He will be responsible for several of LiveU’s relationships with large broadcast networks. Hendler’s involvement with the industry began at Systems Resource Corporation, now known as Chyron. He held management positions in product development, sales, business development and divisional management, and ultimately became Chyron’s chief technology officer. He has been responsible for many of Chyron’s technical innovations, has a broad perspective in advanced television technologies and has built partnerships with customers and technology partners. Hendler is an active speaker and panelist with a number of industry associations and is a past vice president of the Advanced Television Forum.



Kurt Caruthers is joining LiveU as Midwest regional account manager and will manage strategic accounts within the region. He is based out of Kansas City, and has both sales and engineering expertise. Caruthers has held senior account management positions at Miranda Technologies and Avid but began his broadcast career as a station engineer at KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kan., and subsequently worked as an application-sales support engineer at Odetics Broadcast. Caruthers is an SBE-certified broadcast television engineer with an electronics technology degree from Pittsburg State University.



Ryad Kahale will assume the role of Southeast regional account manager, based out of Atlanta. Kahale has held senior sales positions in the broadcast technology industry, most recently at Front Porch Digital, and previously at Avid, Pathfire, Vizrt and Chyron. He has ties with many customers throughout the region and is an active SMPTE member.



