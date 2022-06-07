LiveU Acquires Pacific Live Media

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has announced the acquisition of its longstanding channel partner, Pacific Live Media ("PLM").

Chris Dredge, PLM's managing director, has been representing LiveU and its solutions for many years, supporting leading broadcasters, sports organizations, production companies and online media in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The deal is part of LiveU’s strategy of getting closer to its customers in key markets that led to last year's successful acquisition of LiveU UK partner Garland Partners Limited.

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO and co-founder, explained that “We're delighted to welcome Chris Dredge and the PLM team into the LiveU family. PLM has excelled in sales, service and support of LiveU’s customers in the region. With his deep technological knowhow and passion for LiveU, Chris has played a central role in growing our business. Our joint customers are some of the most innovative adopters of our cloud-based remote production workflows worldwide. This move will help us to maximize our business potential and expand our end-to-end offerings as live events come back in full after the pandemic, facilitated by the tremendous local service and support."

Over the last couple of years, LiveU has seen strong growth in the APAC region, especially in Australia, with increasing demand for LiveU cloud-based and hybrid live video solutions for news, sports and other live productions, the companies reported.

PLM was set up in 2016 as a specialist contribution vendor with the aim of helping customers with their live media projects and problems. LiveU selected PLM as their sole distribution partner for the Oceania region, having partnered with Chris for several years previously.

"We are truly excited to join LiveU! LiveU's best-in-class solutions have been the main growth engine for our company and coming together as one entity is the natural next step,” Chris Dredge explained. “LiveU's technology delivers on so many levels and, as a trusted partner, we have taken great pleasure in developing innovative workflows that deliver increased production efficiency as well as a superb viewing experience. We can't wait to see what else we can do to help customers with their live events, officially part of LiveU.”