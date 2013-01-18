Livestream, Verizon update Broadcaster

Livestream has announced a partnership with Verizon that updates its Livestream Broadcaster.

The company has partnered with Verizon Innovations Labs to debut Livestream Broadcaster LTE with a built-in Verizon 4G modem and data plan. It's an upgrade from the original Livestream Broadcaster with built-in batteries instead of AA batteries and support for 5.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Another update is a live field encoding device that lets users go live instantly without a PC. All that’s needed is a camera (video or photo) with HDMI out. No longer is an outside Wi-Fi/Ethernet Internet connection required to broadcast live.